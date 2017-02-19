× 2,700 UConn students dance the night away to raise funds for CCMC

STORRS — UConn students pulled an all-nighter early in the semester for a good cause.

Around 2,700 students danced for 18 hours to raise money for Connecticut Children’s Medical Center as part of the HuskyTHON Dance Marathon

Organizers said the event is New England’s largest student run philanthropy and it was recently named the 11th top collegiate fundraiser in the nation by Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

Last year the event raised $716,394. The amount raised this year has not been announced yet.

The dancing started Saturday at 6:00 p.m. and ran until Sunday at noon in the Hugh S. Greer Field House.

Students form connections with the children they sponsor, who in turn attend the event. For more information, please visit www.huskython.org

