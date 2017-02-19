8th Annual Celebrity Half-Time Basketball Game held for awareness against domestic abuse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW BRITAIN -- State officials, Connecticut business leaders, and some of our very own from Fox 61 faced off in a basketball game Saturday at Central Connecticut State University to support a non-profit and spread awareness in the cause against domestic violence.

The Men Make a Difference, Men Against Domestic Violence Celebrity Half-Time basketball game took place during halftime of CCSU's game against Robert Morris University.

The game was attended by Fox 61's Joe Furey, Rich Coppola, and Jimmy Altman. The referee was US Senator Richard Blumenthal.

Blumenthal is the co-founder of Interval House, a non-profit that the game was held to support.

Interval House has collaborated with CCSU on the awareness event since 2009.

Mary-Jane Foster, the new President and CEO of Interval house said:

"Domestic violence is a serious issue and problem plaguing our society as a whole. Through events like this, we hope to reach young men and boys and teach them that there’s never an excuse for abuse and that most men are not abusers and can be part of a solution."

Since 1977, Interval House has served victims of domestic violence – mostly women and children who are or were psychologically or physically abused by their partner. The nonprofit organization is dedicated to providing services to prevent and break the cycle of family and intimate partner violence. Since it was founded, Interval House has provided services to more than 225,000 people.