× Hamden man arrested after striking State Police cruiser on I-95

GUILFORD — Connecticut State Police are one again reminding people to “slow down and/or move over” when approaching emergency vehicles on the highway after a man struck a cruiser on I-95 in Guilford.

Around 9:18 p.m. Saturday, State Troopers from Troop F were assisting with a disabled tour bus that had broken down in the median of I-95 in Guilford. The trooper shut down the left lane of traffic, and moved their cruisers in the left lane with their emergency lights activated and helped the people from the bus into another bus.

Genaro Claussels, 48, of Hamden, was travelling towards the Troopers in the left land and failed to stop, yield, or move over for the emergency vehicles. He struck an unoccupied cruiser. Claussels then stopped briefly in the left lane before speeding off on northbound I-95.

Troopers located his vehicle north of the collision. During the course of the Trooper’s investigation, Claussels admitted to being involved in the accident, and also failed a field sobriety test. He was taken into custody and charged with operating under the influence, evading, and failure to reduce speed/move over for an emergency vehicle.

He was held on $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in New Haven court on February 21st.