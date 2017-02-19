× Homeowners speak out against Malloy’s loan plan for crumbling foundations

HARTFORD — Connecticut homeowners plagued by the crumbling foundation crisis spoke out against Governor Malloy’s latest plan to fix the problem.

On Friday, the governor proposed a state loan program to support affected homeowners.

The state says complete foundation replacements can cost anywhere from $75,000 to $150,000.

“What the governor needs to realize is that instead of spending $250 million to renovate the XL Center, that money should be put aside to help the victims in Connecticut with crumbling basements,” said Timothy Heim, president of the Connecticut Coalition Against Crumbling Foundations.

More than a thousand homes are estimated to have been built with concrete containing a mineral prone to cracking.

Five legislative committees will also hear testimony on the issue next Tuesday.