Our spring fling continues Sunday with sunshine and warm temperatures!

Our spring fling continues Sunday! Expect lots of sunshine with highs in the mid 50s. A cold front will drop through the area late Sunday with clouds and a wind shift to the northwest. Slightly cooler air will be with us on Presidents Day, but temperatures will be still be mild for the time of year, averaging in the 40s.

The rest of the week remains warm and relatively quiet (other than a light shower Tuesday night) until we get to Friday night and the weekend when some steady rain could infiltrate the New England. This storm should deliver mostly rain, however, don’t count out winter yet – we still have a month to go officially – and the long-range pattern suggest a correction may be in the works through the last few days of February and possibly continuing into the first couple of weeks of March.

Forecast Details:

Sunday: Mostly sunny, warm and pleasant, feeling more like spring! Highs 50-57.

Monday: Mostly sunny, brisk and cooler, but still nice for this of year. Highs: 40s.

Tuesday: Sunshine to start, then increasing afternoon clouds chance for a shower by evening. High: 40s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, milder again. High:50-55.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, warm and pleasant. High: mid-upper 50s

Friday: Sunshine mixing with afternoon clouds. High: Low 50s.

Saturday: Chance for rain. High: 45-50.

