Rep. John Larson holds public forum in Berlin on Healthcare

BERLIN -- Representative John Larson (CT-01) hosted a public forum with healthcare professional at the Berlin Senior Center on Saturday. The aim was to talk about healthcare and the Affordable Care Act.

“As we stand poised to defend the Affordable Care Act from roll-backs and cuts by the Republican Congress, it is important to hear from my constituents,” said Larson. “House Democrats are hosting healthcare related events across the country this weekend in order to make sure all voices are brought to the table during this significant moment in our country.”

The move to host town halls and public forums comes after President Donald Trump signed an executive order regarding the Affordable Care Act back on January 20th, and many Republicans have made actions in Congress trying to repeal it.

Recently, town halls held by members of Congress back in their home towns have erupted into yelling and disruptions, some adding extra security.