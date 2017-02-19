× Single engine plane lands without gear at Ellington Airport

ELLINGTON — A single engine plane was damaged when it landed without landing gear Sunday.

State police said no one was injured in the incident. They said the pilot, who was not identified, was practicing landings and take offs at Ellington Airport around 11 a.m. when the Mooney single engine aircraft slid on its belly 183 yards. It came to rest at the edge of the paved runway.

The aircraft was removed and had minor damage to its undercarriage and propeller.

Police said the FAA was notified according.