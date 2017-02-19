Space X's Falcon 9 rocket sits on the launch pad on February 18, 2017, at Kennedy Space Center, Florida.
SpaceX scrubbed its planned Dragon cargo launch from the Kennedy Space Center to the International Space Station just seconds before liftoff due to a technical issue with the Falcon 9 rocket engine. The next launch attempt is scheduled for 9:38 am February 19 (1438 GMT). / AFP / BRUCE WEAVER (Photo credit should read BRUCE WEAVER/AFP/Getty Images)
SpaceX launches rocket from NASA’s historic moon pad
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — NASA’s historic moonshot pad is back in business.
A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off Sunday morning from Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39A. It’s carrying a load of supplies for the International Space Station.
Astronauts flew to the moon from this very spot nearly a half-century ago. The pad was last used for NASA’s final shuttle mission nearly six years ago.
This is SpaceX’s first launch from Florida since a rocket explosion last summer. As an extra treat for spectators, SpaceX aims to land the booster rocket back at Cape Canaveral following liftoff. That recycling feat has been accomplished only twice before.
SpaceX is leasing the pad from NASA for 20 years. The company hopes to launch U.S. astronauts from there next year.