State Supreme Court to decide whether deportees can file appeals

HARTFORD, — The state Supreme Court will be deciding whether deported people can file appeals in criminal cases.

Justices are scheduled to hear arguments Tuesday in the case of a man identified only as Jerzy G., who was deported to Poland in 2012 while in a probationary program on a misdemeanor sexual assault charge filed by Stratford police. His last name was not disclosed to protect the victim’s identity.

Defense and immigration lawyers say the case is important to uphold appeal rights and allow deported people who win appeals to return to the U.S.

After Jerzy G. was deported, a judge terminated the probation program and ordered him rearrested. Jerzy G. appealed, but the Appellate Court ruled the appeal was moot because of the deportation. He then appealed to the Supreme Court.