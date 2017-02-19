× Suffield police capture roaming cattle

SUFFIELD — Free range cattle took on a new meaning Sunday morning, when police intercepted two males wandering around town.

Suffield Police posted a photo and caption on their Facebook page.

“Early this morning officers responded to a complaint of 2 suspicious males going door to door trying to sell dairy products. Officers determined that the 2 individuals did not have a solicitors permit and were apprehended after a short foot pursuit. We would like to remind everyone to NEVER open your doors to any unfamiliar cattle.”

The cattle wandered to 680 North St. where police captured the animals.

Police were unable to provide any other details about the incident.

