Woman dies in Norwalk house fire, hoarding conditions reported

NORWALK — A Norwalk woman has died in a house fire Sunday morning. Firefighters say, every room of her house was filled with junk.

Firefighters say that the fire started around 7 a.m. Sunday at 25 Bettswood Road in Norwalk. Heavy fire was coming out of the second floor bedroom window, firefighters say.

Firefighters say they had great difficulty entering the home due to extreme hoarding conditions. On average the firefighters were waist deep in garbage, firefighters say. In some rooms the trash went almost all the way up to the ceiling.

Firefighters say they how to climb on top of the junk to reach the woman upstairs. She was the only one home, firefighters say.

The woman was carried outside and firefighters began to perform CPR on the sidewalk, firefighters say. She was transported to Norwalk Hospital where she was declared dead, firefighters say.

No firefighters were hurt though they had to operate in very dangerous conditions, firefighters say.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, firefighters say.