Children take part in program for free dental care in New Britain

NEW BRITAIN – Some kids without dental insurance had a reason to smile Monday.

The ‘Give Kids a Smile’ program in New Britain provides free oral health services to Connecticut children without dental insurance.

The Community Health Center has been involved in the program all month.

All children receive cleanings, exams, exams, fillings and much more.

“The kids come in and we enjoy treating them, and they have a great time.We take care of their dental needs and make sure to brush every night before you go to bed,” said Dr. Michael Mark.

This program has been in several towns this month including Hartford, New London and Norwalk.

On Friday, the program will be in Old Saybrook.