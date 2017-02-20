× Rollover crash on I-95 in Guilford sends one to hospital

GUILFORD — There was a rollover crash on Interstate 95 north in Guilford early Monday morning.

The crash happened between exits 59 and 61 just after 1 a.m. Monday and there were injuries, though the extent of those injuries is not known. At least one person was taken to the hospital.

The road was closed at the time of the accident but reopened once the scene of the accident was cleared by about 2:15 a.m.

Stay with FOX 61 as this story develops.