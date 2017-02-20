× JetBlue issues warning on social media scam

If you are planning a getaway from the winter weather, JetBlue Airways wants you to beware of a scam.

The airline tweeted Friday:

SCAM ALERT: Please be wary of any offers you may see that aren't hosted on https://t.co/QJ1boQBM7L or our social accounts. pic.twitter.com/mb8CY7rKjB — JetBlue Airways (@JetBlue) February 17, 2017

The airline said they are seeing a trending scam pretending to offer JetBlue gift cards for sharing their content. They want to make customers aware of any offers that they see that aren’t hosted on jetblue.com or at facebook.com/jetblue.

“You can help the community by marking any suspicious activity as spam and making sure your account is secure,” the company posted on their Facebook page.

If you get a $500 JetBlue gift card in your email or social media account, ignore it because it is not real, according to the airline.