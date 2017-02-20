JetBlue issues warning on social media scam
If you are planning a getaway from the winter weather, JetBlue Airways wants you to beware of a scam.
The airline tweeted Friday:
The airline said they are seeing a trending scam pretending to offer JetBlue gift cards for sharing their content. They want to make customers aware of any offers that they see that aren’t hosted on jetblue.com or at facebook.com/jetblue.
“You can help the community by marking any suspicious activity as spam and making sure your account is secure,” the company posted on their Facebook page.
If you get a $500 JetBlue gift card in your email or social media account, ignore it because it is not real, according to the airline.
