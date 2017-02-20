Suspect leads police on chase through multiple Massacusetts towns

MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. — A suspect is in custody, accused of leading police on a high speed chase down multiple highways in Southeastern Massachusetts.

It all started when Barnstable officers tried pulling over Cary Guy, 24.

When he refused to stop, the pursuit began.

State police and officers from different towns joined in efforts to catch him, even dispatching a helicopter to prevent the man from fleeing.

The chase covered Route 6, Route 3, Route 44, Route 105, Route 28, and Interstate 495.

The suspect hit two police vehicles on a highway entrance ramp on I-495 forcing him to stop.

Guy is charged with multiple offenses including driving with a revoked license.