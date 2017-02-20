× Minimum liquor pricing bill to get hearing at State Capitol Tuesday

HARTFORD — Governor Malloy’s proposal to eliminate minimum pricing on alcohol, a law which has been around more than three decades, will be discussed Tuesday at the State Capitol.

As it stands, stores must sell alcohol based on prices set by liquor wholesalers.

Malloy wants to put pricing in the hands of the stores.

Small retailers feel this gives big retailers like Total Wine and More and Bev Max an edge over small mom and pop stores.

Last year big box stores dropped their prices illegally and filed a lawsuit against the existing liquor pricing rules.

The governor argues the current law comes at a cost to the consumer saying prices send you across state lines.

Connecticut is the only state with minimum pricing laws.

Pointing at an ad for a Massachusetts liquor store which compares their prices against Connecticut’s lowest price.

For example – a bottle of grey goose is more than 10 dollars cheaper in their store.

In a statement, a spokesperson with Total Wine and More said Connecticut’s consumers deserve to be treated fairly:

‘We agree with Governor Malloy that keeping prices of wine and spirits artificially high, for the benefit of 1,100 package store owners, while the state is making difficult cuts to balance the budget is wrong and should be rectified by the legislature this year.’