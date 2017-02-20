× Scam artist assumes retired police officer’s identity to seek donations

TORRINGTON — Police are warning residents about a scam artist making solicitations under the identity of a retired local law enforcement official.

Retired Lieutenant Michael Emanuel notified police last Thursday after several people in the community received phone calls from someone using his name and asking for donations.

The caller attempts to trick victims by using the lieutenant’s name to associate himself with current police narcotics work, despite his retired status.

Officials stress that these calls are not at all affiliated with the Torrington Police Department or the Torrington Police Union Local #442.

Anyone receiving calls from an officer seeking donations should contact local law enforcement before contributing anything of value. You can reach Torrington Police by calling (860) 489-2090.