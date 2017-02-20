× Search underway in Thames River for missing fisherman

GALES FERRY — Crews are searching the Thames River for a fisherman in a kayak who was reported missing just after 1:15 a.m. Monday.

Montville police got a call from a family member of the missing man, Lyle Dagenais, 31, who they said he left the house at 11 a.m. to go fishing for flounder and fluke. Police said he took three fishing poles, a tackle box, and an 11-foot orange and gray kayak.

Police said his car was found near a boat launch in Montville without the kayak or fishing poles.

Dagenais is described as being a clean-shaven white man, 5’8″ tall, weighing 140 pounds with brown hair. He was last seen in the Montville area wearing a gray “I Love NY” hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored jeans or khakis, and hiking boots.

The United States Coast Guard, Navy Police, Connecticut State Police and the Montville Fire Department are using boats and helicopters to help crews on the ground from the Ledyard and Montville police departments in their efforts to search for the man.

According to police, a staging area is being set up by the Town of Montville at a boat launch on Dock Road in Uncasville.

Any one with information on his whereabouts is asked to call state police at 860-848-6500.