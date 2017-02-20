× Stamford ranked as 87th most congested city for traffic in world

STAMFORD — If it takes you a long time to get around Stamford, you’re not alone.

A new study looked at traffic congestion in more than a thousand cities across 38 countries.

Stamford ranked 87th in the world and 16th in the United States.

Los Angeles tops the list, drivers there spent 104 hours stuck in traffic last year.

Rounding out the top five worldwide: Moscow, New York, San Francisco and Bogota.

The US had 11 of the top 25 cities.

The study estimates congestion cost US drivers nearly $300 billion.

That’s about $1,400 per driver.