× Taste of Hartford back on the menu starting Monday

HARTFORD — The Taste of Hartford returns on Monday, and participating restaurants in Hartford are offering special multi-course menus for a fixed price.

Organizers advise making reservations because tables will get booked quickly. The event runs through Sunday, March 5.

Participating restaurants:

bin228 – (860) 244-9463

Black-Eyed Sally’s – (860) 278-7427

The Capital Grille – (860) 244-0075

Carbone’s – (860) 296-9646

City Steam Brewery –(860) 525-1600

Costa Del Sol – (860) 296-1714

Coyote Flaco – (860) 953-1299

Ficara’s Restaurant – (860) 296-3238

Firebox – (860) 246-1222

First & Last Tavern – (860) 956-6000

Francesco’s Ristorante & Lounge – (860) 296-3024

J Restaurant & Bar – (860) 527-7764

Max Downtown – (860) 522-2530

Nutshell Cafe – (860) 956-2836

On20 – (860) 722-5161

Peppercorns – (860) 547-1714

Republic at the Linden – (860) 310-3269

Salute – (860) 899-1350

Siam Hartford – (860) 727-1088

Ted’s Montana Grill – (860) 692-1167

Trinity Restaurant – (860) 728-9822

Trumbull Kitchen – (860) 493-7412

U.S.S. Chowder Pot IV – (860) 244-3311

VIVO – (860) 760-2333

The event is organized by the Greater Hartford Arts Council in partnership with CTNow.

For more information, click here.