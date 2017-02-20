Taste of Hartford back on the menu starting Monday
HARTFORD — The Taste of Hartford returns on Monday, and participating restaurants in Hartford are offering special multi-course menus for a fixed price.
Organizers advise making reservations because tables will get booked quickly. The event runs through Sunday, March 5.
Participating restaurants:
bin228 – (860) 244-9463
Black-Eyed Sally’s – (860) 278-7427
The Capital Grille – (860) 244-0075
Carbone’s – (860) 296-9646
City Steam Brewery –(860) 525-1600
Costa Del Sol – (860) 296-1714
Coyote Flaco – (860) 953-1299
Ficara’s Restaurant – (860) 296-3238
Firebox – (860) 246-1222
First & Last Tavern – (860) 956-6000
Francesco’s Ristorante & Lounge – (860) 296-3024
J Restaurant & Bar – (860) 527-7764
Max Downtown – (860) 522-2530
Nutshell Cafe – (860) 956-2836
On20 – (860) 722-5161
Peppercorns – (860) 547-1714
Republic at the Linden – (860) 310-3269
Salute – (860) 899-1350
Siam Hartford – (860) 727-1088
Ted’s Montana Grill – (860) 692-1167
Trinity Restaurant – (860) 728-9822
Trumbull Kitchen – (860) 493-7412
U.S.S. Chowder Pot IV – (860) 244-3311
VIVO – (860) 760-2333
The event is organized by the Greater Hartford Arts Council in partnership with CTNow.
