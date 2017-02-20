The Opioid Crisis: Where to get help
- Connecticut’s Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services: 1-800-563-4086
- This hotline locates an assessment center near you. The assessment centers can help determine which treatment program is right for the individual, depending on the level of addiction
- For a list of phone numbers for crisis services by town, click here.
- Rushford
- For a confidential assessment: 1-877-577-3233
- For Adult Outpatient Services: 1-877-577-3233
- For Adult Residential Services: 1-877-577-3233
- For Child & Adolescent Services: 1-877-577-3233 (residential & outpatient)
- If you or someone you know is struggling with a behavioral health problem, Rushford is here to help. They are located in Middletown, Glastonbury, Meriden, Portland and Durham.
- Hartford HealthCare’s MATCH program (Medication Assisted Treatment Close to Home)
- Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center’s opioid treatment program
- The C.A.R.E.S Group: (Community Addiction & Recovery Education & Support)
- 103 Mill Plain Rd #4, Danbury, CT 06811, call 855-406-0246
- Aware Recovery:
- Aware Recovery Care of Connecticut, 556 Washington Ave, Unit 201, North Haven, CT 06473, call 203-779-5799
- For immediate help call 1-844-AWARERC