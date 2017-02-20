The Real Story: A look at Russian relations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Last week, a Russian spy ship sat only 30 miles from Connecticut. So, what will Russia and Vladimir Putin do next?

Also, National Security Advisor Mike Flynn resigned following intelligence leaks indicating that he had contacted Russia's Ambassador to the US, weeks before President Trump's inauguration, and asked that Russia not retaliate for the Obama Administration-imposed sanctions (over Russia's meddling in the US election.)

US Rep. Joe Courtney and Prof. Matt Schmidt, from the University of New Haven, expert on national security and Russian affairs, talk it all out.