HARTFORD -- Where the state legislature's budget battle is heading, after hearing Governor Malloy's proposal for dealing with yet another huge deficit.

Hear from both sides with Republican Senator Paul Formica, from East Lyme, who is also Co-Chair of the Appropriations Committee and Democratic Senator Gary Winfield, from New Haven, who is the Chair of the Banking, Energy and Technology and Government Affairs and Elections Committees.