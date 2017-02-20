× Trump names Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster as National Security Advisor

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has announced Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster as the new national security adviser, and Gen. Keith Kellogg remains the National Security Council chief of staff. The President made the announcement Monday afternoon at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

McMaster replaces Michael Flynn who resigned last week, an abrupt end to a brief tenure.

Flynn’s departure came just after reports surfaced the Justice Department warned the Trump administration last month that Flynn misled administration officials regarding his communications with the Russian ambassador to the United States and was potentially vulnerable to blackmail by the Russians.

“I inadvertently briefed the Vice President-elect and others with incomplete information regarding my phone calls with the Russian ambassador. I have sincerely apologized to the President and the Vice President, and they have accepted my apology,” Flynn wrote, according to a copy of his resignation letter.