Tuesday will bring more clouds, some rain in forecast

HARTFORD -- The President’s day holiday weekend is wrapping up on a cooler note, but I don’t think many people are complaining about temps this afternoon that ran 10 degrees above normal.

Lots of sunshine and light winds made for a fantastic Monday.

Tuesday brings minor changes – first with increasing clouds, then with precipitation overnight. However, since it’s too warm, it will just be rain , and only a little rain, for the state. Highs reach the mid 40s.

Temps stay mild all week long , with a few more (and a few better) chances for rain later in the week and into the weekend.

Forecast Details:

Tonight: Mainly clear, chillier. Lows in the 20s.

Tuesday: Sunshine to start, then increasing afternoon clouds chance for a shower by evening. High: 40s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, milder again. High: 50-55.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, warm and pleasant. Highs into the 60s!

Friday: Sunshine mixing with afternoon clouds. High: Lower 60s.

Saturday: Chance for rain. High: 50s.

