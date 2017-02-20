Viral video under investigation appears to show street racing on Route 6 in Willimantic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIMANTIC -- Both state and Willimantic police are investigating after a viral video appears to show people street racing on Route 6.

The video, posted to Facebook Sunday around 5 p.m., appears to show people stopping traffic so the race can take place.

"This took place on the Limited Access Highway which borders the city limits but is patrolled by Troop K in Colchester," said Lt. Stan Parizo with the Willimatic Police Department.

He said the department is very familiar with "this type of street racing." He also said drivers often meet up at the Willimantic Car Wash before they race.

He added that it is unusual for them to race during the afternoon on a Sunday.

State police warn that this kind of racing is both illegal and very dangerous.

This story will be updated as we learn more.