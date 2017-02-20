× Where to find Presidents Day deals

HARTFORD — If you’ve been putting off purchasing a mattress, furniture or major appliance, here’s what you should know about shopping on Presidents Day, according to USA Today.

What to buy (and skip)

Furniture tops the USA Today list of worthwhile purchases. Historically, department stores discount their home departments during the holiday weekend. Last Presidents Day, J.C. Penney took 40-60 percent off furniture and mattresses, Wayfair discounted home furniture by up to 70 percent and Target took 25 percent off rugs and bedding online.

Appliances will also be a bargain. If you spring for a major purchase, check for free shipping and delivery offers, which could save you a considerable amount.

Presidents Day sale events offer a chance to nab a discount on something you really need, but think twice before you start spending. For instance, deals on spring items won’t be so hot. They’re less likely to be discounted than winter products because they’ve just been released.

Where to go

Best Buy: Save $300 on select gaming PCs and $200 on select MacBook Air 13-inch models.

Cabela’s: Shop discounts on sofas, recliners, TV stands and more in the Presidents Day Furniture Sale.

La-Z-Boy: Find sale prices on recliners, sectionals and more both online and in store.

Mattress Firm: through Sunday, or while supplies last, save up to $500 storewide. Selection may vary by store.

Overstock: through Thursday, get an extra 20 percent off area rugs and mattresses and an extra 10% off bedding and bath, among other sale categories.

Sears: through Sunday, save up to 40 percent on appliances and up to 30% on vacuums.

