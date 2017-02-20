× Wi-fi now available for patients at West Haven VA Medical Center

WEST HAVEN — Patients at the VA Medical Center in West Haven now have Wi-Fi.

Senator Richard Blumenthal made the announcement Monday.

Blumenthal says this was one of his top priorities after hearing about the issue from a Marine veteran who was being treated for cancer.

That veteran said the lack of Wi-Fi made patients feel socially isolated.

“I didn’t think the Senator could get it done this quick. I’m just the messenger here. I saw the wrong and I was hoping we knew someone who could make it right, and our great senator did so,” said Elliott Storm.

Senator Blumenthal credits Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin with helping him get this project done.

Blumenthal hopes this will lead to more improvements at the VA Medical Center.