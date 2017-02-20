× Workshops planned to help residents with personal finances

HARTFORD — Free events are being held at four of Connecticut’s American Job Centers to help families and individuals with their personal finances.

Part of “Connecticut Saves Week,” the workshops will focus on the importance of saving money, strategies to reach career and financial goals, how to manage credit and reduce debt.

Labor Commissioner Scott Jackson says the goal of the workshops is to “improve economic security and employment opportunities” for residents.

Events are planned on Feb. 28 at the job centers in Hamden and Bridgeport and on March 2 at the job centers in Waterbury and Hartford.

Pre-registration is required and can be made online at CT Hires or by calling the job centers. As part of the campaign, people will be asked to take the Connecticut Saves Pledge online at Connecticutsaves.org .