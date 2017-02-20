‘Yoga with Cats’ fundraiser, adoption event held again in Middletown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDDLETOWN -- The CT Yoga Center in Middletown hosted another “Yoga with Cats“ class on Sunday to support the Protectors of Animals shelter in East Hartford. The donation-based, all-levels class, was led by owner Erika Halford, and featured adoptable cats from the shelter.

This time, the event raised $1,319 in donations over the course of a couple of hours, which was more than what was raised during the first class in December.

There were two hour-long classes where participants could do some yoga with adoptable cats, and talk to volunteers about adoptions and volunteering opportunities. Halford once again donated a year of yoga for a raffle prize.

Another event is already planned for April.

No yoga experience is necessary and attendees do not need to be studio members.

More information on Protectors of Animals can be found here.

Meowmaste!

For more stories about pets and animals, click here.