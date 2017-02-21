× As UConn women eye 102nd consecutive win, team asks fans to help fight hunger

HARTFORD — Looking for a chance to win an autographed basketball by Geno Auriemma and tickets to a game? Well here’s your chance.

On February 22, The University of Connecticut and ShopRite are joining forces when the UConn women’s basketball team takes on Temple University at 7 p.m. at the XL Center.

Any fan who donates a non-perishable food item, will have a chance to win a signed basketball by Geno Auriemma and four tickets to a future game.

All donations are to benefit Hands on Hartford, a Foodshare partner who serves the need in Greater Hartford.

On February 13, the Huskies won their 100th consecutive game after defeating South Carolina, 66-55, followed by a 63-60 win over Tulane for their 101st consecutive victory.

For tickets to the game click here or call 1-877-AT-UCONN. Click here to learn more about Foodshare.

