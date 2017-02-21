Boston Symphony plans expansion at Tanglewood

LENOX, Mass. — The Boston Symphony Orchestra is planning four new buildings and improvements to the grounds for its summer home, Tanglewood in the Massachusetts.

The BSO complex will include space for rehearsal and concert activities for an audience of up to 200; multi-media education and lecture programs with a seating capacity of up to 300; it also will be designed to be used for variety of social and dining events. Other buildings include a 150-seat dining cafe which will be for visitors and people taking classes at the facility. There will also be two smaller studios for rehearsal, performance, educational, and social activities.

The buildings will be located on the grounds in near Ozawa Hall. Upgrades to the existing buildings and grounds are also part of the $30 million project. The complex is scheduled to open during the summer of 2019.

The facility will be designed so it can be used by the Berkshire community in the off-season.

Tanglewood has been the summer home for the BSO since 1937.