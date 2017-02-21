× Construction workers oppose prevailing wage at State Capitol hearing

HARTFORD — The legislature held a hearing Tuesday where both sides urged lawmakers on the issue of prevailing wages as a factor in the cost of public works projects.

The Labor & Public Employees Committee heard testimony from the First Selectman of Newtown and Secretary of Connecticut Council of Small Towns, Pat Llodra. She said lowering the prevailing wage can open up numerous job opportunities and more around the state of Connecticut.

“Adjusting the prevailing wage thresholds, which is long overdue, will help stretch local capital budgets further and encourage investment in local infrastructure and local jobs,” said Llodra.

Hundreds of construction workers and contractors turned out for a public hearing to oppose changing the prevailing wage for public works projects.

That’s the rate of pay workers receive on certain public projects, renovations costing more than a $100,000 and new construction costing more than $400,000.

Now there’s a call to only guarantee that rate for half million or million dollar projects.

Meg Green, a spokeswoman for Gov. Dannel P. Malloy, said the prevailing wage has not been raised in decades and its time for an update that helps small towns keep costs of project low hat will help also help taxpayers.

“By easing mandates, our cities and towns will have greater flexibility to make their local governments leaner and more cost effective. It’s important to note that the prevailing wage threshold has not been raised in 26 years. It is far past time for an update that reflects the cost increases in construction and factors in inflation to help our small towns keep project costs down and ultimately pass on savings to taxpayers.”

Executive Director of COST, Betsy Gara, said Governor Malloy’s proposed budget will negatively affect smaller towns.

“Connecticut’s small towns are facing tremendous fiscal challenges. As proposed, the governor’s budget would devastate towns, virtually guaranteeing steep increases in property taxes. The proposed cuts in education funding coupled with a proposal to require towns to pick up one-third of the cost of teachers’ pensions are coming on top of midyear cuts in municipal funding,” said Gara.