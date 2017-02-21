× Cops stop High Five Fridays after concerns raised about uniformed police presence in schools

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. – Students in Northampton, Massachusetts are welcome to give high fives, low fives, and fist bumps to cops in their community, just not at school on Fridays anymore.

The Northampton Police Department instituted a “High Five Friday” program, where police officers in uniform went to the city’s four elementary schools to welcome children to school for the day.

Happy High -5 Friday! Today the High-5's turned into "Football Friday"! Thanks to Ryan Rd School for hosting! #highfivefriday pic.twitter.com/iOgRoayyc0 — Northampton Police (@NorthamptonPD) January 20, 2017

After two months, the program was shelved after complaints about the program started within a couple of weeks.

According to the department’s Facebook page, the idea for the program came following a visit to a law enforcement conference in San Diego where “High Five Fridays” were promoted as a good way for departments to engage with youngsters.