Double the fee, double the return: Gov. Malloy’s proposed bottle bill revision drawing criticism

EAST HAVEN -- A couple redeeming cans and bottles at T&J IGA, in East Haven, don't like Gov. Dannel Malloy's plan to double down to a dime on Connecticut's beverage deposit law.

"I think he's just trying to get more money out of people," said Biagio Infante of New Haven. "It's not worth it to raise everything up. We struggle enough as it is."

If the bill passes, a 24 pack of soda, for instance, would now have a deposit of $2.40, instead of $1.20.

And for retailers, who also accept redeemables?

"That's going to create one of our part-timers or even me having to empty the machines more often," said Robbie Lord, Manager for T&J IGA.

Last year, drink distributors paid the state 31 million dollars for unredeemed containers.

"That's unclaimed, by consumers?" questioned Lord. "That's a lot of money. That's a lot of money! "

Gov. Malloy projects an additional $12 million annually if the deposit goes to 10 cents.

"$43 million just off of unclaimed cans and bottles? Wow," said Lord.

Retailers and redemption centers presently receive 1.5 cents for every beer container and 2 cents for all other redeemables they collect. But, they will lobby for a larger cut if the bottle bill is revised.

The distributors are not happy, either. Until several years ago, all money from unredeemed containers used to to go to them.