Fradiani Fever returns Tuesday to Good Day Connecticut

HARTFORD — Connecticut’s own American Idol, Nick Fradiani, will be LIVE this morning on FOX 61’s Good Day Connecticut at 8 a.m.

Last May, Fradiani returned to Hartford to perform at The Russian Lady, the same place he held a concert after he won the show’s second-to-last season.

The Guilford native stayed at the house he grew up in while he played concerts in the state last year.

“It’s nice to be back. It still feels like home,” Fradiani said. “I owe a lot to Connecticut. I think that my hometown support really helped me to win the show.”

Fradiani’s first album, “Hurricane,” was released August 5.

