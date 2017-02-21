Harrison Ford’s close call at airport caught on video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANTA ANA, Calif -- Video from Monday's taxiway landing by Harrison Ford, and it will likely be part of the FAA investigation.

Security cameras at John Wayne Airport in Orange County in California captured the video of the landing and aired by TMZ.

Ford's plane can be seen on approach come dangerously close to an American Airlines 737 which was on the taxiway when the Ford's plane passed overhead.

A witness who took a picture of the landing said Ford misjudged the runway and banked sharply before landing on the taxiway, but that is not reflected in the video.