Increasing clouds in the afternoon, shower possible overnight

Tuesday brings minor changes – first with increasing clouds, then with precipitation overnight. Since it’s too warm, it will just be rain, and only a little rain, for the state. Highs reach the mid-40s.

Temperatures stay mild all week long , with a few more (and a few better) chances for rain later in the week and into the weekend.

Forecast Details:

Tuesday: Sunshine to start, then increasing afternoon clouds chance for a shower by evening. High: 40s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, milder again. High: 50-55.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, warm and pleasant. Highs into the 60s!

Friday: Sunshine mixing with afternoon clouds. High: Lower 60s.

Saturday: Chance for rain. High: 50s.

