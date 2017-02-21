× Malloy introduces bill to help combat opiod crisis

HARTFORD — Governor Dan Malloy introduced at the Capitol Tuesday to combat the opioid crisis.

The legislation builds on a series of reforms that the governor has signed into law on the issue since 2011.

Some of the new reforms would include requiring electronic prescriptions for opioids to combat fraud; Allowing patients to include in their medical files a form indicating that they do not want to be prescribed or receive opioid medication; Require more information to be provided about the risk of addiction; and help make destruction of unused medication easier.

Malloy met with the Connecticut Alcohol And Drug Policy Council.