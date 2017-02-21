× Nail salon employee stabbed with pen; New London police arrest suspect

NEW LONDON — One nail salon employee was stabbed with a pen and another was charged with assault Tuesday after a fight at the business, according to police.

Around noon, New London Police were called to Lucky Nails Salon, 191 Jefferson Ave. to investigate the report of a fight and stabbing taking place.

Police said when they arrived, they found the parties separated and one of them was bleeding from the face.

Officials said both parties were employed at the salon and the incident stemmed from a business dispute. Police said the suspect at first attempted to stab the victim with a pair of cuticle scissors but the victim was able to stop the assault momentarily, before the suspect got a hold of a ball point pen and stabbed the victim in the face with it.

Van Ni Nguyen, 19, of Norwich, was charged with assault in the second degree and breach of peace. She was being held on $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

The victim was treated and released from the Lawrence and Memorial Hospital with non life threatening injuries.