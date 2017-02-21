× New study says Hartford one of the worst state capitals to live in

HARTFORD — A new study ranks Hartford as one of the worst capitals to live in.

WalletHub, a website that offers free credit scores, reports and credit improvement, ranks Hartford next to last on their list of best state capitals.

Hartford’s quality of education and health rank was 20 but it’s affordability rank was 49, economic well-being rank was 45 and its quality of life rank was 40.

The only capital deemed worse than Hartford was Jackson, MS.

The top three capital cities included Austin, Texas, Boise, Idaho and Bismarck, North Dakota.

Click here for the entire list.