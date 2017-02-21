Night showers with temps in the 40s lead to a clear and milder Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The clouds are now in place, and a little rain is on the approach overnight tonight. Temps stay mild tonight, in the upper 30s, so it’s just rain and nothing else. Rain exits early Wednesday morning, and as the skies clear, the temps take off, up to the mid 50s Wednesday, and the low 60s Thursday – which may be good enough for a record breaker in the high temp department. A few more chances for rain arrive by the end of the week.

Be sure to download the FOX 61 Weather app for the latest.

Forecast Details:

Tonight: Chance of showers High: 40s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, milder again. High: 50-55.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, warm and pleasant. Highs into the 60s!

Friday: Sunshine mixing with afternoon clouds. High: Lower 60s.

Saturday: Chance for rain. High: 50s.

Check out the FOX 61 Meteorologists on Facebook:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.