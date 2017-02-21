No bullets needed at virtual shooting range in Meriden

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MERIDEN -- Just off East Main Street, Jonathan Gonzalez is targeting a wide range of people to check out his new range; one that has all the bells and whistles.

"This is actually the first in the state," Gonzalez said. He will open T.F.F. which stands for Tactical Family Fun, sometime in March.

T.F.F. is a virtual shooting range, Gonzalez says, with all the latest technology. "It's a state of the art system," he said of the shooting range that uses lasers and CO2 cartridges (which provide recoil) instead of live ammo.

"There's' no permit needed, we'll show you how to hold a gun correctly, everything you need to know to shoot safely," he said.

The software offers around 800 different scenarios that play out on a life-sized screen -- everything from shooting clay targets to fighting terrorists to hunting zombies. "It's actually in real-time, it's a pretty amazing."

With Glock style handguns and AR-15 rifles, Gonzalez added that his business plan offers something for those in the military or police profession to the gamer looking to up their game. "I guarantee it will be a great experience," he said.

To find out more click here or call 203-537-9879