Overflow crowd in West Hartford for Sen. Murphy town hall meeting

WEST HARTFORD — Hundreds packed West Hartford Town Hall for a public meeting with Sen. Chris Murphy Tuesday night.

Crowds packed the auditorium starting more than an hour before the event was scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. Some were sent to an overflow room to watch on closed circuit video. Even more were outside, not able to enter the building.

Murphy talked with constituents on a variety of topics and took questions from those in attendance.

Also on Tuesday, in Norwalk over 1,000 packed an event for Rep. Jim Himes.