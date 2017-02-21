Paper or plastic? Lawmakers looking to tax shopping bags

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- A new bill making its way through the Connecticut General Assembly would require a five cent tax on shopping bags for consumers.

According to the language in Committee Bill 6313, the purpose is to "establish a tax for single-use carry out plastic and paper bags, use funds from such tax for environmental purposes and encourage consumers to use reusable bags."

The proposed fee applies to single use paper or plastic bags from shops and exempts bags that are 100% recyclable and/or reusable.

"I'm open to all ideas about how we can reduce plastics in our environment including, yes, a small fee on single use plastic bags but we all need to consider all ideas including working with together with industry to reduce plastics in our environment," said State Senator Ted Kennedy Jr., Co-chair of the Senate Environment Committee.

The fees will go to the CT Department of Energy and Environmental Protection to further state environmental conservation programs.

The bill will be debated in a public hearing scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.