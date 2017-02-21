× Police: Southington mom drove drunk before crash with kids in the car

SOUTHINGTON — A Southington woman stands accused of driving drunk with kids in her car.

On Wednesday just after 3:15 p.m. police arrested Bethany Duguay, 37, of Southington, for DUI, two counts of risk of injury to a minor and failure to maintain proper lanes.

Police said they went to Curtiss Street and Riverside Court to investigate a crash. Police said Duguay was driving her car west on Curtiss Street, failed to negotiate a curve, and entered the eastbound lane, hitting an oncoming car. Police said she seemed drunk and failed a sobriety test. She was arrested without incident, according to police.

Police said she had a 3-year-old and 5-year-old in the car with her. The children were not injured and were taken home from the scene by a friend. A DCF referral was made by police.

She was released after posting $3,000 bail and is scheduled to appear at in the Bristol Court on Monday.