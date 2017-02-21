QU student a natural at making smoothies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Quinnipiac University student Kostas Sousoulas of Branford won the first Global Student Entrepreneur Awards contest held in Connecticut, and will represent the state at the national GSEA competition in March in Kansas City, Mo.

He developed an idea for Yimello Smoothies, which are created from all-natural, non-GMO ingredients. His girlfriend, another college student, is his business partner.

He stopped by FOX 61's Good Day Connecticut to tell Amanda Raus how he came up with the idea of Yimello Smoothies, how far he wants to take Yimello Smoothies and what his experience has taught him about the business world, so far.