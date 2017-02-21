× Salem woman charged with DUI 8 months after crash that seriously injured elderly couple

PLAINFIELD — A Salem woman is facing criminal charges after an investigation found she was driving under the influence when she crashed into a car involving two elderly people in June 2016.

On June 6, around 12:32 p.m., Plainfield Police Department, Plainfield Fire Department, and American Legion Ambulance responded to a two car head-on car crash on Starkweather Road.

Police said Stephanie Januszewski, 30, failed to drive in her lane as she crossed the center road line, crashing into an oncoming car driven by Marcia Huhta, 76, and her husband Matti Huhta, 77. Officers said all three were taken to taken to the hospital where they were treated for serious injuries.

Plainfield Police said after their investigation, an arrest warrant was issued to Januszewski who turned herself in on February 21.

She is charged with operating under the influence of alcohol and or drugs and, assault in the second degree with a motor vehicle.

Januszewski was released on $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 21.