Small liquor stores make their case at Capitol hoping to keep minimum pricing

HARTFORD — Small business owners lined up at the legislative office building Wednesday evening to ask lawmakers to maintain minimum prices for alcohol sales in the state.

Current law forces liquor stores, large and small, to sell at prices put into place by liquor wholesalers.

But Governor Dan Malloy wants to open pricing decisions up to the business owner.

Small liquor store owners insist that would give big box stores a big advantage.

“Every business needs to get a profit on the product they sell in order to stay in business. Box stores don’t need that in the short term or the medium term,” said Patrick Monteleone, of Harry’s Wine & Liquor Market in Fairfield.

The governor argues the current law comes at a cost to consumers, saying prices send customers across state lines. The current liquor pricing law has been in place for more than three decades.

In a statement issued Monday, Ed Cooper Vice President of Total Wine & More said, “Connecticut’s consumers deserve to be treated fairly. We agree with Governor Malloy that keeping liquor prices artificially high for the benefit of 1,100 package store owners while the state is making difficult cuts to balance the budget is wrong and should be rectified by the legislature this year.”