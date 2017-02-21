× Suspect takes safe from Groton home in broad daylight

GROTON — Police are looking for a suspect that stole a safe from a home on Tuesday.

Groton Town Police were called to investigate a residential burglary in the Long Hill Road section of town during the middle of the day. Police said the suspect entered the residence and exited a short time later carrying a large safe.

Officials said the suspect loaded the safe into a light colored sedan. Security cameras caught a picture of the man.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Groton Town Police Department Detective Division at 860-441-6716 or submit a tip via the department’s Facebook page.